How the coronavirus outbreak in China could hit manufacturing

People wait in a queue to buy masks at a pharmacy in Hong Kong on January 30, 2020, as a preventative measure after a virus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Expect supply disruptions as China takes measures to contain an ongoing coronavirus outbreak, says REYL Singapore's Daryl Liew.

"The sharp action taken by the Chinese government to basically delay workers going back to work is definitely going to cause some supply disruptions," Liew, who is chief investment officer at REYL Singapore, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Thursday.

With the virus infecting at least 7,700 and killing 170 in China, authorities have taken measures to curb the disease's spread. At least three provinces have declared that businesses, other than some essential industries, are barred from resuming work before Feb. 10. In Hubei province, where the majority of cases have been found, resumption of local business has been delayed till at least Feb. 14.

A "big question mark" remains over how long the disruptions could last, Liew said, as it depends on whether the situation can be contained.

That comes as manufacturing numbers were showing "some normalization," he added.

"It's a bit of a lagging indicator but the December ISM numbers have all been broadly positive, especially for Asian economies ... which suggest essentially that global trade is normalizing. It's not bouncing back significantly but it is rebounding," Liew said, adding that that has translated to better manufacturing numbers.

"The current virus ... and the extended shutdown in China will definitely put a crimp to that," Liew said.