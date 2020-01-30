The highest-paid athlete at Super Bowl LIV will take home $27.5 million this year, thanks to the 'biggest deal in NFL history'

Looks like the San Francisco 49ers' "record-breaking" contract with one of its star players is paying off.

CNBC Make It used data from sports contract website Spotrac to find the 2019-2020 average salary for each player on the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, who are competing in Super Bowl LIV. The highest-paid player in this year's Super Bowl is 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, whose average annual salary is an astounding $27.5 million.

That far surpasses the highest-paid player in last year's game, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who earned an average annual salary of $22.5 million during the 2018-2019 season.

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is the Super Bowler earning the highest average salary this year after Garoppolo, at $20.8 million, per Spotrac.

Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was drafted in 2017, is a steal for Kansas City, with an average salary of $4.1 million — at least until he signs a new contract extension.

The 28-year-old Garoppolo signed a record five-year, $137.5 million contract with the 49ers in 2018, with $74 million guaranteed (unlike other professional sports leagues, NFL contracts are not fully guaranteed. They can be guaranteed for three purposes: skill, a team's salary cap and/or injury). At the time, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo called it the "biggest deal in NFL history on an average-per-year basis."

An NFL player's earnings depend on a variety of factors, including their base contract, NFL salary caps, bonuses, performance incentives and endorsement deals. So while Garoppolo's contract averages $27.5 million per year, what he actually earns in a given year varies.