Mike Bloomberg's Super Bowl ad focuses on gun control

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg gives the thumbs up as he embarks on his bus after speaking to supporters at the Viva Villa restaurant in San Antonio, Texas on January 11, 2020.

The spot emphasizes what the Bloomberg campaign calls "the urgent need to prevent gun violence in America and why Mike is the candidate to get it done," according to the ad's YouTube description . The spot, titled "George," features Calandrian Simpson Kemp, a mother from Texas whose son was shot and killed. George Kemp Jr. was shot and killed in Richmond, Texas in 2013 at age 20.

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg released his 60-second Super Bowl ad on Thursday morning, and it focuses on one of the biggest issues in his campaign: gun control.

Bloomberg's campaign plans to share more videos featuring survivors of gun violence this week, before visiting states next week to commemorate National Gun Violence Survivors Week, the campaign said in a release.

The ad campaign was made with Siegel Strategies, according to Bloomberg's campaign.

Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York, has funneled more than $200 million into ads and climbed toward the top tier of Democrats in U.S. polls. President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is also spending $10 million for ad time for a Super Bowl spot, an aide to the president's political operation previously confirmed to CNBC.

Bloomberg's campaign on Wednesday released a digital ad featuring dogs endorsing the billionaire's candidacy for the Democratic nomination. The #DogsFurMike ad came a day after a video showing the former New York mayor bizarrely shaking a dog's snout went viral.