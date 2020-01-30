NFL star Drew Brees' advice to his younger self: 'Focus on the process'

Drew Brees' resume is impressive: He has a 2010 Super Bowl ring, he surpassed Hall-of-Famer Brett Favre in most career completions and he is the third highest-paid NFL players ever. But he also knows all about setbacks.

In Brees' 2010 memoir "Coming Back Stronger," the New Orleans Saints' quarterback discussed everything from dislocating his throwing shoulder (a career-threatening injury) early in his NFL play, to his mother Mina Brees' suicide at the height of his career.

Now, looking back, Brees, 41, wishes he would have embraced the journey more.

"The advice I would give to my younger self is [to] focus on the process and the result will take care of itself," Brees tells CNBC Make It.

Brees says learning from adversity has been key to his success.

"I feel like if it wasn't for that adversity, then I certainly wouldn't be where I am now or have the opportunities that I had to get me to this point," Brees told Al.com in 2010 after being named the Super Bowl MVP.

Brees was the driving force in the New Orleans Saints' 2010 Super Bowl win. When Brees joined the team in 2006 after his shoulder surgery, the Saints' were coming off a 3-13 season. That year, the Saints went 10-6 and won their division.

Brees also tells CNBC Make It that surrounding yourself with great mentors is essential for success in both football and business.

"As a young person, we all feel the need to go out and conquer the world. There's nothing wrong with that sense of urgency, but make sure you find people who share your morals and values and can steer you in the right direction.

"Everyone needs great mentors for their journey," he says.

Off the field, Brees has been making big moves as a serial franchisee. He owns eight Jimmy John's restaurants and has plans to open 69 Dunkin locations. He is also co-owner in boxing franchise Title Boxing and owns a few Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bars.

More recently, Brees signed on as a spokesperson with Clevermade, a company that makes lockboxes to prevent porch pirates. (Brees says he's experienced package theft himself.)

But no matter what Brees is facing, he always finds "the positive out of the negative" and will always come back stronger, he told AI.com.

