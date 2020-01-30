Saudi central bank shrugs off weaker growth forecast as tourism sector heats up

Ahmed Alkholifey, the governor of the Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority (R) attends the Islamic finance conference "a universal value proposition" in Kuwait City on May 2, 2018.

The opening up of Saudi Arabia's tourism sector will boost the country's growth outlook and protect the economy from a slew of rising external risks, according to the kingdom's central bank governor.

"This is a step in the right direction when it comes to economic diversification," Ahmed Alkholifey, governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, told CNBC's Dan Murphy in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

"We are hoping that the non-oil sector will be leading to more economic growth ... this year," he said.

The governor was speaking on the sidelines of the G-20 Conference on Domestic Capital Markets Development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The kingdom assumed the G-20 presidency for 2020 last month.

"The presidency is coming at a time when the global economy is at a crossroad," Alkholifey said, citing rising geopolitical tensions, worries over trade and vulnerabilities in the financial sector as top global concerns in the year ahead.