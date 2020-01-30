These are the UK's top LGBT employers for 2020

Newcastle City Council has been named the most inclusive employer in the U.K. by lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) charity Stonewall in its 2020 rankings.

The city council in the north east of England was the first local authority to come top of Stonewall's annual list since it launched the rankings 16 years ago.

Stonewall said LGBT inclusion was embedded across all areas of Newcastle City Council's work but found that it was particularly strong in its recruitment process.

For instance, it hosted an event for the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, where people could talk to its LGBT staff group co-chairs and its HR director about what it was like to work at the council.

It also ran a "7 days of Pride" campaign in the run up to the Newcastle Pride celebration, as part of efforts to engage with the local LGBT community and encourage people to apply for roles at the council.

Newcastle has been chosen as the host city for the national 2020 U.K. Pride celebrations.

Sanjay Sood-Smith, Stonewall's executive director, said Newcastle City Council was "paving the way for others" in putting LGBT inclusion and equality at the heart of its workplace.

"When staff feel comfortable, happy and understood, they will perform much better than if they're having to hide who they are, or if they're scared to go to work for fear of abuse," he said.