Trump releases a Super Bowl ad – and he's saving another one for the big game

President Donald Trump hands out pens during a signing ceremony for the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, January 29, 2020.

The spot is called "Stronger, Safer, More Prosperous." Trump's campaign said the other 30-second ad will not be released prior to the game.

President Donald Trump has released one of his two 30-second Super Bowl ads, hours after presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg released his own Super Bowl ad about gun control.

"Just as the Super Bowl crowns the greatest football team, nothing says 'winning' like President Donald Trump and his stellar record of accomplishment for all Americans," Brad Parscale, Trump 2020's campaign manager, said in a statement.

Earlier Thursday, Bloomberg's campaign released a spot about "the urgent need to prevent gun violence in America and why Mike is the candidate to get it done," according to the ad's YouTube description. The ad, titled "George," features Calandrian Simpson Kemp, whose son George Kemp Jr. was fatally shot in Richmond, Texas, in 2013 at age 20.

Trump's reelection campaign is spending $10 million for ad time during the Super Bowl, an aide to the president's political operation previously confirmed to CNBC.