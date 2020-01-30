10-year Treasury yield falls to lowest level since early October as coronavirus fuels anxiety

U.S. government debt prices were higher Thursday morning, as investors closely monitored the potential economic impact of China's fast-spreading coronavirus.
At 3:45 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.5582%, slipping below 1.56% for the first time since early October. Meanwhile, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.0211%.
Chinese health officials confirmed there had been 7,711 cases of the deadly pneumonia-like virus at the end of Wednesday, with 170 deaths.
The coronavirus, which was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has since spread to other major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Macao and Hong Kong.
Financial markets have been spooked by the outbreak, with investors trying to assess the potential economic fallout.
The World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergency Committee is set to reconvene on Thursday, with officials poised to decide whether the international spread of the virus constitutes a global health emergency.
Elsewhere, the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at its meeting this week. The decision followed three consecutive reductions to borrowing costs in 2019.
On the data front, the latest weekly jobless claims and advanced real gross domestic product (GDP) figures for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Housing vacancies for the fourth quarter will be released slightly later in the session.
The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $45 billion in four-week bills and $45 billion in eight-week bills on Thursday.