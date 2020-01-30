10-year Treasury yield falls to lowest level since early October as coronavirus fuels anxiety

U.S. government debt prices were higher Thursday morning, as investors closely monitored the potential economic impact of China's fast-spreading coronavirus.

At 3:45 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.5582%, slipping below 1.56% for the first time since early October. Meanwhile, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.0211%.

Chinese health officials confirmed there had been 7,711 cases of the deadly pneumonia-like virus at the end of Wednesday, with 170 deaths.

The coronavirus, which was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has since spread to other major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Macao and Hong Kong.