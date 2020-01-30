Watch: Mark Carney speaks after Bank of England keeps interest rates steady

[The stream is slated to start at 07:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Watch Mark Carney speak at his final Bank of England press conference following the central bank's decision to keep interest rates steady.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee left rates unchanged after economic data showed improvements in confidence and activity following Britain's election in December. The U.K. will officially leave the European Union on Friday, with lawmakers given until the end of the year to secure a trade deal with the bloc.