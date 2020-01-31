Skip Navigation
CDC officials confirm 7th US case of coronavirus in California man who traveled to China

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr
William Feuer@WillFOIA
Key Points
  • California health officials confirmed a seventh case of the Wuhan virus in a man who recently traveled to China.
  • U.S. health officials have quarantined 195 Americans who were recently evacuated from Wuhan, China.
  • It's the first time in 50 years that the U.S. has issued a mandatory quarantine order.
A charter flight from Wuhan, China, carrying approximately 200 U.S. citizens, taxis to a stop at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, Calif. Wednesday morning Jan. 29, 2020.
Will Lester | Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images

U.S. and California health officials confirmed the seventh U.S. case of the Wuhan coronavirus that's sickened roughly 10,000 people across the globe and killed at least 213. 

The Santa Clara Public Health Department said an adult man who lives outside of San Francisco tested positive for the virus as the outbreak spreads across the globe. The patient contracted the virus in Wuhan and has been isolated at home since, county officials said at a press conference Friday. 

"We've been preparing for this possibility for weeks," Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said. "Although we do understand this confirmed case may raise concerns, this one case in fact does not change the risk to the general public."

The news comes as U.S. health officials quarantine 195 Americans in California who were evacuated from Wuhan, China earlier this week and the Trump administration declares a federal health emergency.

VIDEO21:3621:36
President Trump's coronavirus task force holds briefing on the outbreak
Closing Bell

"We are preparing as if this were the next pandemic but we are hopeful still that this is not and will not be the case," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said on a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conference call with reporters Friday. "While we recognize this is an unprecedented action, we are facing an unprecedented public health threat."

Trump administration officials earlier Friday said they were issuing mandatory quarantines for any U.S. citizens who have visited Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, in the last 14 days. Travel restrictions were also being issued for anyone who visited elsewhere in mainland China over the previous two weeks. The administration plans to deny entry to foreign nationals who "pose a risk of transmitting" the virus in the U.S., administration officials said at a news conference a few hours after the CDC's call.

VIDEO3:1503:15
Markets slide as coronavirus outbreak worsens— Here's what 5 experts say to watch
Trading Nation

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 