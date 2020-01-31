CDC officials confirm 7th US case of coronavirus in California man who traveled to China

U.S. and California health officials confirmed the seventh U.S. case of the Wuhan coronavirus that's sickened roughly 10,000 people across the globe and killed at least 213.

The Santa Clara Public Health Department said an adult man who lives outside of San Francisco tested positive for the virus as the outbreak spreads across the globe. The patient contracted the virus in Wuhan and has been isolated at home since, county officials said at a press conference Friday.

"We've been preparing for this possibility for weeks," Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said. "Although we do understand this confirmed case may raise concerns, this one case in fact does not change the risk to the general public."

The news comes as U.S. health officials quarantine 195 Americans in California who were evacuated from Wuhan, China earlier this week and the Trump administration declares a federal health emergency.