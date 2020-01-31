Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes built a custom room for his 180 pairs of sneakers

If quarterback Patrick Mahomes has one guilty pleasure, it may be shoes.

The 24-year-old, who is looking to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl win on Sunday, has an entire room dedicated to his extensive shoe collection. He gave Bleacher Report a video tour of his favorite room in the $1.9 million 3,759-square-foot home he bought in 2019.

"We renovated a lot of the house. The last thing was the shoe room," said Mahomes, who lives with his girlfriend. "That has been something that I've wanted for the last six, seven years, at least."

The custom closet is outfitted with display lights, shelves to hold his sneakers and racks for his sunglasses. There's even a security camera. That's mostly for his brother, he joked: "I know he'll try to be in my shoe closet … I can look to make sure all my shoes are still here."