Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes built a custom room for his 180 pairs of sneakers

If quarterback Patrick Mahomes has one guilty pleasure, it may be shoes.
The 24-year-old, who is looking to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl win on Sunday, has an entire room dedicated to his extensive shoe collection. He gave Bleacher Report a video tour of his favorite room in the $1.9 million 3,759-square-foot home he bought in 2019.
"We renovated a lot of the house. The last thing was the shoe room," said Mahomes, who lives with his girlfriend. "That has been something that I've wanted for the last six, seven years, at least."
The custom closet is outfitted with display lights, shelves to hold his sneakers and racks for his sunglasses. There's even a security camera. That's mostly for his brother, he joked: "I know he'll try to be in my shoe closet … I can look to make sure all my shoes are still here."
The Chiefs star is not the only highly successful athlete with a sneaker obsession: Roger Federer owns over 250 pairs. The tennis legend has parlayed his passion for shoes into his new business venture as an investor and advisor for Swiss shoemaker On.
Mahomes' collection, which is made up of 180 pairs, includes several styles from Adidas, his sponsor since 2017, and includes the pair he wore during his first photo shoot. He also has a "Game of Thrones"-inspired pair called the "Night's Watch Ultraboost" and a handful of customized ones, with phrases like "NYC," "ATL" and "Pharrell Williams" inscribed on the back.
For Mahomes, the shoe room was essential so he could really appreciate his entire collection: "When you don't have enough room, I feel like you lose the value of some of your shoes " said Mahomes, who earns an average salary of $4.1 million with the Chiefs. "Some of the shoes that you've worn once, you forget about because you don't see them. So I wanted that shoe room to highlight that."
His favorite is the pair of Yeezy Boost 750 Triple Blacks, he told Bleacher Report: "These are my babies. They're big but at the same time you can wear them with anything."
On Sunday, though, Mahomes will lace up his game day cleats for Super Bowl LIV. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.
Don't miss: 49ers star and Stanford alum Richard Sherman is an investor off the field—here's his strategy
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!