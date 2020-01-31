Coca-Cola returns to Super Bowl to pitch Coke Energy to an audience that may need a boost on Monday morning

More than 17 million workers are expected to skip work the day after the Super Bowl, according to a survey commissioned by Kronos.

Coca-Cola wants to offer those bleary-eyed folks another alternative: a jolt of caffeine to combat the post-Super Bowl lethargy. Its new advertising campaign for Coke Energy debuts during the big game to deliver the message.

It's a return to the main event for the Atlanta beverage giant, which opted last year for a commercial that aired before kickoff.

Coke will need to walk a fine line when marketing the energy drink. Monster and Red Bull have faced backlash for advertising that appears to target children. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that adolescents should not drink energy drinks because of their high caffeine content.

Geoff Cottrill, Coke's senior vice president of strategic marketing for creative, said that Coke Energy's advertising will not target anyone under the age of 18.

U.S. consumption of soda has been declining steadily as health conscious consumers turn away from sugar. Energy drinks, however, have managed to buck the trend. That creates an opportunity for Coke to combine the sway of its namesake soda brand with a beverage category that is growing sales.

Coke's 60-second spot features Martin Scorcese waiting for a text message back from actor Jonah Hill, who needs a caffeine boost from Coke Energy before he can join the legendary director at a party. Hill hand-selected Scorcese to join him in the commercial, according to Cottrill.