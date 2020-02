John Deere combine harvesters sit on display during the Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

Some stocks are misunderstood by investors, according to BMO Capital Markets.

The firm put out its 2020 list of companies it thinks the market has wrong. The out-of-consensus ideas range from all industries but all have growth and stock price upside in common.