Hulu CEO Randy Freer out as Disney moves to absorb the streaming service

Hulu announced on Friday that Randy Freer will step down as CEO of the company.

Disney took "full operational control" of the online streaming service last May. Comcast previously controlled Hulu.

In a press release on Friday, the companies said that Disney plans to "more closely integrate Hulu" into its business operations and that Hulu's executives would report to Disney's direct-to-consumer and international executives.

"I am grateful for my time at Hulu, and the opportunity to work and learn with an incredibly talented and dedicated group of people. I also want to thank Kevin and The Walt Disney Company, as well as NBCUniversal and Fox, for providing me the opportunity to lead Hulu during a time of tremendous growth and significant industry transformation," Freer said in a statement.

Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.