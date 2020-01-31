Novacyt shares jump 32% on launch of coronavirus test

Hospital workers wearing protective eyewear and masks prepare to check blood tests taken from Indonesian students who returned from China in quarantine at a hospital in Banda Aceh on January 29, 2020.

Novacyt stock soared 32% on Friday morning after the French cellular diagnostics company announced the launch of a new test for the coronavirus.

The test has been developed as a direct response to the recent outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has now spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency.

The death toll has now hit 213 with confirmed cases rising to 9,692, according to Chinese health officials. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that usually infect animals but can sometimes evolve and spread to humans. The new test is able to detect only the 2019 strain of the virus, reducing the risk of a false diagnosis, the company said in a statement.