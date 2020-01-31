China market opens, Iowa caucuses, Alphabet earnings: 3 things to watch for on Monday

An investor watches the electronic board at a stock exchange hall in Hangzhou, China. VCG | Getty Images

China market opens

The Chinese stock market will open again on Monday after the Lunar New Year holiday. The break was extended as Chinese officials fought to contain the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. stock indexes sold off and oil prices slumped further on Friday as fear grew that the outbreak would take a significant bite out of economic growth in China. Major U.S. airlines canceled flights to Wuhan for the next several months on Friday, and the Center for Disease Control announced that it was quarantining travelers coming from the region. The major Chinese exchanges have been closed since Jan. 24.

Iowa caucuses

Voters will get their first say in the 2020 presidential race on Tuesday in Iowa's caucuses. The results of the caucuses won't be known until well after the U.S. stock market closes on Monday, but new polls released over the weekend could shed new light on which candidates investors see as the likely opponent of President Donald Trump in the general election. On the national level, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is virtually tied with former Vice President Joe Biden, according to the latest NBC News/WSJ poll. Both are seen as major contenders in Iowa. Analysts and investors have raised concern about the proposed policies of Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, saying health care stocks are particularly vulnerable should either candidate win.

Alphabet earnings