For the cost of a 30-second Super Bowl ad, you can buy a castle in Kansas City or a Miami condo—take a look

As the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, the price tag for a 30-second TV commercial during Super Bowl LIV on Fox is a reported $5.6 million. That's up from $5.2 million last year.
For just under that amount, you can own a castle located in Chiefs' territory, a four-level townhouse in the 49ers' hometown or a Miami Beach condo in the sky.
Take a look:
Listing price: $5.5 million
Square footage: 15,060
Price per square foot: $365
Details: five bedrooms, seven full baths and three half baths
This lakefront estate in Kansas City, Missouri, is just a 30-minute drive to the Chief's Arrowhead Stadium.
It was inspired by a trip the late homeowner and his wife took to Ashford Castle in Ireland, says ReeceNichols listing agent Tina Welch.
"It took approximately three years to build" and was finished in 1993, Welch tells CNBC Make It. "Everything in the home was custom... It took 14 months of non-stop stone laying to get the job done."
The great room has 18-foot ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace and views of nearby Lake Weatherby.
"The owner was infatuated with King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table," says Welch. "So he had an ongoing theme of Camelot," which is what the Castle is called.
A hand-painted mural of Lancelot and his queen adorns the walls of the dining room.
The room also has stained glass windows and a 200-year-old, hand-carved fireplace mantle imported from England.
The homeowner was also an extensive wine collector and the cellar can hold up to 4,000 bottles.
The master bedroom has a secret passageway that leads to the home's greenhouse on a lower level, says Welch.
List price: $5.495 million
Square footage: 4,395
Price per square foot: $1,250
Details: four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms
This four-level contemporary home, which recently got a $500,000 price cut, is located in the heart of San Francisco, in Noe Valley. It's about an hour drive to the 49ers' Levi's Stadium.
"Originally a cottage, this home was built on the top of the hill in 1910 and was extensively expanded and renovated in 2019," says Compass listing agent Dennis Otto. "The original facade was preserved."
The home's great room has cathedral ceilings, a floor-to-ceiling soapstone fireplace and views of downtown.
Just off the kitchen is a modern steel-rod staircase.
The home also has an elevator.
Accordion glass doors off the kitchen open into the patio and garden.
The home also has a four-car garage, which is "unusual" in San Francisco, says Otto.
Listing price: $5.6 million
Square footage: 2,618
Price per square foot: $2,139
Details: three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms
The condo is just 18 miles away from Hard Rock Stadium.
The unit, which was renovated in 2017, is located inside Murano at Portofino, a luxury residential skyscraper on Miami Beach.
It has floor-to-ceiling glass windows throughout, including in the modern chef's kitchen.
Located in located in Miami Beach's "sought-after" South of Fifth neighborhood, "it has incredible views of downtown Miami, the Atlantic Ocean, South Beach, Fisher Island and Key Biscayne," says Douglas Elliman listing agent Mick Duchon.
The skyscraper also overlooks the Miami Beach Marina.
According to the listing, the building's amenities include two tennis courts, a private beach club, complimentary valet and concierge.
