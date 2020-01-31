This mutual fund returned over 400% last decade. Here are the stocks it's betting on now

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, January 24, 2020.

The Fidelity Advisors Growth Opportunities mutual fund just had a banner decade.

The fund, which is managed by Kyle Weaver, returned an average of 17.59% per year after fees, according to Morningstar Direct. The total return was over 400% and topped the S&P 500, which averaged an annual return of 13.6% and a cumulative return of 256%.

That performance made the Fidelity fund the best performing large cap mutual fund, according to Morningstar Direct. That includes funds in the Large Value, Large Blend and Large Growth categories.

Here are some of the major holdings in the fund as of the end of last year.