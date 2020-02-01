As coronavirus concerns crashed the market on Friday, One Medical was trying to pull off a successful IPO

On the same day that concerns surrounding the coronavirus sparked the biggest plunge in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since August, primary care chain One Medical held its stock market debut.

It's not the kind of coincidence a company in the health care industry wanted. Market selloffs are typically bad for IPOs.

But the stock did fine, climbing 58% in it is first day on the Nasdaq, albeit after the San Francisco-based company priced at the bottom end of its expected IPO range. With a closing price of $22.07, One Medical is valued at about $2.7 billion.

Speaking from the Nasdaq on Friday, One Medical CEO Amir Rubin told CNBC that his company is built to help patients when potential crises like the coronavirus emerge. That's because One Medical combines a network of primary clinics and a membership base of almost 400,000 people with a suite of digital services that allow the company to share information with patients from local and national authorities as well as medical professionals.

"We hope this is contained, but we stand ready to serve and we're ready to answer members' questions," Rubin said. "Certainly there is concern and people are reaching out."

In the midst of Rubin's interview with CNBC, Trump Administration officials were speaking to reporters at the White House about the coronavirus. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that President Donald Trump signed an order for the U.S. to deny entry to any foreign nationals who have traveled in China within the past two weeks, aside from the immediate family of U.S. citizens.

The Dow plunged 2.1% on Friday, the index's worst day since August, while the S&P 500 tumbled the most since October, falling 1.8%. Selling was sparked by fears that the coronavirus would spread to a degree that it would start hurting the global economy.