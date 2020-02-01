Sports Money: Emmitt Smith partners with Marriott; Learfield IMG, ShotTracker agree to deal

Members of Marriott Bonvoy bid their points to participate in the exclusive moments masterclass led by NFL Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith, the National Football League's all-time leading rusher, is teaming up with hospitality giant Marriott Hotels to deliver fans a unique experience during Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Smith, 50, is assisting Marriott Bonvoy, the travel program from the company, to offer fans an opportunity to watch the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs from a luxury suite at Hard Rock Stadium. Attendees will have have access to a "Courtyard Party" with pop band The Chainsmokers performing as part of its "Moments" experience.

The former Cowboy is contractually obligated to participate in the events after agreeing to a partnership with Marriott. Financial terms of the agreement were not made available.

"What I like about the program is it involves creating these experiences," Smith told CNBC. "It's all about experiences, and Marriott has done a great job with creating these experiences for their memberships."

Smith hosted two of the experiences via a masterclass, which allowed Marriott members to collectively redeem three million points to participate in NFL Combine-like drills. Select members exchanged the points for a five-night stay at Marriott-owned EDITION hotel on Miami Beach leading up to Sunday's game.

The three-time Super Bowl Champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer called the partnership with Marriott a "natural fit" as Smith is an active real estate investor.

Smith, who rushed for 18,355 yards in his 15-year NFL career, created real estate companies E Smith Advisors, a brokerage service in partnership with New York and London-based firms Newmark Knight Frank. He is also chairman at E Smith Construction, a commercial construction company, and E Smith Legacy, a commercial real estate holding firm.

Asked to predict a winner for Sunday's contest, Smith, who was named Super Bowl XXVIII MVP, selected the 49ers, believing that the better defensive unit will be the determining factor.

"I know Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek [Hill] and all those players are pretty fast," said Smith, "and I do love [Chiefs owners] the Hunt Family because they are out of Dallas themselves. But I'm just going with defenses win championships."