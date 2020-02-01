Women are watching the NFL in record numbers, and Super Bowl Ads are finally starting to reflect that

On Sunday evening, millions of people will tune in to the Super Bowl — and roughly half of them will be women. The commercials aired during the most-watched TV program of the year are finally starting to reflect that reality.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday the league had reached an all-time high of 187.3 million fans, with 47% made up by women. The ads have long been derided for being at best male-focused and at worst blatantly sexist. Commercials this year from Microsoft, Olay and the NFL itself underscore a new approach.

"We now have the highest fan base ever," Tim Ellis, NFL's chief marketing officer, told CNBC in an interview. "That has been driven by an increase in Gen Z and growth of female fans. In fact, our gender balance has reached its highest ever."

Ellis said female viewership was up 5% for the 2019 season after growing 6% in the year prior. In 2019, 38% of "avid" NFL fans were female, an all-time high, he said.

The league will show a two-minute pre-game ad that, according to Ellis, shows the "passing the torch to the next generation of fans." It will include 32 kids, about one-third female, representing teams in the NFL and will feature Toni Harris, the first woman to receive a full college scholarship as a position player. In the ad, Harris tackles former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis. Soccer star Carli Lloyd will also be in the ad as a field goal kicker.