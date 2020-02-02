Britain expects EU to offer Canada-style trade deal as promised, UK's Raab says

Dominic Raab, First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs walks in Downing Street on September 3, 2019 in London, England.

Britain expects the EU to "live up to" its undertakings to offer London a Canada-style free-trade deal, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, reiterating that any deal will not require "high alignment" with the bloc's rules.

Raab added that there would be no new checks on goods if the EU "sticks to its commitments."

After Britain officially left the EU on Friday, the two sides are expected to start negotiating a future trade deal in March, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson setting out his stall in a speech on Monday.