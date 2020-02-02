Philippines reports first death outside of China in coronavirus outbreak

The Philippines confirmed that a man who tested positive for the new coronavirus has died.

In a Sunday briefing, officials said the 44-year-old man died on Saturday.

"This is the first reported case outside of China. However, we need to keep in mind that he came from Wuhan, China," Dr. Rabi Abeyasinghe, a World Health Organization representative in the Philippines said in a statement on Twitter.

Officials in the Philippines also said the man had "mixed pathogens" in his system, including "Streptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus influenza type b."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.