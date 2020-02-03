China reportedly accuses US of spreading fear over coronavirus outbreak

Pedestrians wear face masks as they walk outside the New Orient Landmark hotel in Macau on January 22, 2020.

China's foreign ministry has reportedly accused the U.S. of setting a "bad example" when it comes to tackling the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, accusing President Donald Trump's administration of spreading fear instead of providing much-needed assistance.

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said Monday that it was unreasonable for countries around the world to try to prevent people from crossing borders, according to Reuters.

They singled out the U.S., in particular, for creating fear instead of offering significant assistance to the coronavirus outbreak.

"All it has done could only create and spread fear, which is a bad example," ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Monday, according to the news agency.

The White House was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

China's National Health Commission confirmed on Monday that there have been 17,205 cases of the coronavirus in the country, with 361 deaths.

The number of deaths in mainland China as a result of the virus has now surpassed that of the SARS epidemic, which lasted from 2002 to 2003.

Late last week, Trump signed an order temporarily barring entry to foreign nationals who had traveled to China within the past two weeks.

Australia, Italy, Japan, Pakistan, Russia and Singapore have all announced similar travel restrictions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised against imposing such measures, warning that travel restrictions can cause more harm than good.

The WHO recognized the deadly pneumonia-like virus as a global health emergency last week, citing concern that the outbreak continues to spread to other countries with weaker health systems.

WHO's designation was issued in order to help the United Nations health agency mobilize financial and political support to contain the outbreak.