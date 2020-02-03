Coronavirus outbreak unlikely to affect auto production, says one of India's top carmakers

R.C. Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki India., gestures as he speaks during a news conference in New Delhi, India.

The new coronavirus outbreak is unlikely to have a serious impact on India's struggling auto sector even as factories remain shuttered in China as part of an effort to contain the infection, the chairman of Maruti Suzuki said.

Maruti Suzuki is one of India's top auto manufacturers.

While many Maruti vendors rely on supplies of some components and raw materials from China, most of them have inventories of up to 30 days, Maruti Chairman R.C. Bhargava told CNBC's Tanvir Gill. Efforts are also being made to look at alternative sources for some of those parts, he explained.

"It's not a large amount," he said, referring to the percentage of components Maruti and its vendors import from China. "Total imports are small, but the point is that for a car, even if one component is not there, I can't put the car on the road."

He added that while alternative sources of supply will probably add a little to the cost of making a car, it is unlikely to disrupt production or sales.

India's auto industry has been struggling due to rising prices of cars and the lack of cheap loans available due to problems in the financial sector, which made consumers more reluctant to spend. Car sales fell 19% last year while sales of two-wheelers declined 14%, Reuters reported.