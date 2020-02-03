Coronavirus live updates: China accuses US of spreading fear, Saudis reportedly weigh oil cuts

This photo taken on February 2, 2020 shows medical staff members from Shenyang bidding farewell with family members and friends before leaving for Wuhan, where a novel virus originally outbreak, at Xiantao International Airport in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province.

All times below are in Eastern time.

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.

China told the World Health Organization that channels of communication with Taiwan had been"unblocked," with Beijing sharing full information on the coronavirus with authorities across the Strait. Taiwan, which is not a WHO member due to China's objections, has 10 confirmed cases of the coronavirus . China considers self-governing Taiwan a wayward province to be brought under its control.

Saudi Arabia is debating a short-term oil product cut as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing OPEC officials. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are expected to meet Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the possible actions, according to the Journal.

China's Foreign Ministry accused the U.S. of setting a "very bad example" when it comes to tackling the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, saying President Donald Trump's administration is spreading fear instead of providing much-needed assistance. China's National Health Commission earlier confirmed 17,205 cases of the coronavirus in the country and 361 deaths.

Read CNBC's coverage from our Asia-Pacific team overnight: Hong Kong closes most border crossings with mainland China, death toll at 362

—CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this report.