Europe markets set for higher open despite Brexit, coronavirus concerns

European markets are set to open higher on Monday as investors appear to brush off concerns over the U.K.'s departure from the EU, which took place last Friday, and the latest coronavirus developments.

London's FTSE is expected to open 24 points higher at 7,300, the German DAX up 8 points at 13,000 and the French CAC up 10 points at 5,817, according to IG.

Monday is the first trading day since Brexit took place. The U.K. exited the EU at 11 p.m. on Friday and has now started an 11-month transition period in which it hopes to strike a trade deal with the bloc.

Negotiations are expected to be turbulent after the U.K.'s foreign minister said over the weekend that the U.K. would "not be aligning with EU rules" in any post-Brexit trade deal. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warned both sides not to set up rigid "red lines" ahead of talks.

Meanwhile, in Asia, stocks in mainland China plummeted more than 7% by Monday afternoon as they returned to trade following an extended holiday amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The death toll from the virus has now reached 361 people.

The People's Bank of China announced Sunday that it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan (approx. $173 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via open market reverse repo operations.

Julius Baer and Ryanair report earnings on Monday and several euro zone countries release manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) data.