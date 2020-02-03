Google still isn't telling us about a key metric for YouTube and cloud: profits

Alphabet told investors half the story by disclosing YouTube and cloud revenue numbers for the first time.

But what about the other half?

After facing years of criticism for not breaking out sales of some of its biggest businesses, Google's parent said on Monday that YouTube ads generated $4.7 billion in the fourth quarter, up 31% from a year earlier, while the cloud business climbed 53% to $2.6 billion.

However, unlike Amazon does with its cloud figures, Alphabet isn't providing profitability numbers, limiting its operating income (or loss) reporting to Google and "Other Bets," which includes the Waymo self-driving car unit, life sciences company Verily and the venture investment arms.

A glimpse into profits is critical for investors looking to gauge how much Google is spending on sales and marketing in order to play catch-up to Amazon and Microsoft in cloud infrastructure, and whether all the new entrants into streaming video are putting pressure on YouTube margins. On the conference call with analysts, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat reiterated the company's plan to triple the size of its cloud sales force.

Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management, which owns Alphabet stock, said shareholders always want more disclosures, but tech companies are so beloved by Wall Street at the moment that they thrive with minimal transparency. Alphabet shares are up 33% in the past year, though the stock fell in extended trading on Monday after the company reported disappointing revenue and a continuing slow decline in overall margins.