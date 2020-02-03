Skip Navigation
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Verizon, Nike, Uber, Exxon Mobil & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Verizon to neutral from outperform.
  • Wedbush added Uber to the best ideas list.
  • Stifel upgraded Seagate Technology to buy from hold.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded ViacomCBS to neutral from outperform.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Charter Communications to outperform from neutral.
  • UBS upgraded Nike to buy from neutral.
  • JPMorgan added Nike to the focus list.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Exxon Mobil to sell from neutral.
  • Telsey upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch to outperform from market perform.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Ulta to buy from neutral.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Northrop Grumman to sell from buy.
  • BMO downgraded Electronic Arts to market perform from outperform.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage to overweight from equal weight.
  • RBC upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to outperform from sector perform
Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi outside the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the company's IPO, May 10, 2019.

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

Credit Suisse downgraded Verizon to 'neutral' from 'outperform'

Credit Suisse downgraded the stock and said it doesn't see any "near-term catalysts" in shares of the company.

"While we continue to recognize Verizon as a high-quality wireless operator, we are lowering our rating from Outperform to Neutral as we do not see any near-term catalysts for shares; this, as well as the 9% upside to our current $65 target price, suggests a Neutral rating is appropriate."

Wedbush added Uber to the 'best ideas list'

Wedbush added the stock to its best ideas list and said it sees a "profitable" business model for the ride-sharing company in 2021.

"Since its IPO shares of Uber have been a nightmare for investors as the stock has traded well below its $45 IPO with the Street putting the name squarely in the investor penalty box out of the gates. To this point, our analysis of Uber's growth dynamics, pricing rationalization in the ridesharing space, and Uber Eats strategy now lay the groundwork for a company going through a growth metamorphosis with a profitable business model now on the near-term horizon for 2021."