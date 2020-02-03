Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Verizon, Nike, Uber, Exxon Mobil & more

Wedbush added the stock to its best ideas list and said it sees a "profitable" business model for the ride-sharing company in 2021.

"Since its IPO shares of Uber have been a nightmare for investors as the stock has traded well below its $45 IPO with the Street putting the name squarely in the investor penalty box out of the gates. To this point, our analysis of Uber's growth dynamics, pricing rationalization in the ridesharing space, and Uber Eats strategy now lay the groundwork for a company going through a growth metamorphosis with a profitable business model now on the near-term horizon for 2021."