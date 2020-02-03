The top 10 colleges for financial aid

These days college affordability is a huge concern, and as a result, more students and their families are wary of applying to pricey private schools.

That is a mistake.

Yes, annual tuition and fees plus room and board at four-year, private universities is much higher — $49,870, on average — compared to public institutions — at $21,950 — in the current academic year, according to the College Board.

However, about two-thirds of all full-time students receive aid, which can bring the sticker price significantly down.

Net price: Your net price is a college's tuition and fees minus grants, scholarships and education tax benefits, according to the College Board.

"If you are concerned about taking on too much debt, you are not alone," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief and author of "The Best Value Colleges."

"But the truth is, there are many, many schools that are making college affordable," he said.

When it comes to offering aid, private schools typically have more money to spend, Franek said.

"That hefty sticker cost might be intimidating but find out the average cost that students and parents are actually paying," Franek said. "It could end up being less expensive than your local public college."

To that end, The Princeton Review ranked colleges by how much financial aid is awarded and how satisfied students are with their packages. The report is based on data collected from fall 2018 through summer 2019.

The top schools for financial aid are all private and have eye-popping list prices, including tuition, fees, room and board, yet their very generous aid packages make them surprisingly affordable.

Here are the colleges that made The Princeton Review's top 10: