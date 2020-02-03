Treasury yields tick higher as coronavirus fears intensify

U.S. government debt prices were lower Monday morning, as investors continued to monitor the potential economic fallout of China's fast-spreading coronavirus.

At 2:45 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.5477%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.0337%.

China's National Health Commission confirmed on Monday that there have been 17,205 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country, with 361 deaths.

The number of deaths in mainland China as a result of the virus has now surpassed that of the SARS epidemic, which lasted from 2002 to 2003.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognized the deadly pneumonia-like virus as a global health emergency last week, citing concern that the outbreak continues to spread to other countries with weaker health systems.

WHO's designation was issued in order to help the United Nations health agency mobilize financial and political support to contain the outbreak.