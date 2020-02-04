5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Dow to open nearly 400 points higher

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, January 14, 2020. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a nearly 400-point gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average at Wall Street's open Tuesday. The Dow had been up 350 points at one stage on Monday but closed 143 points higher. Tuesday's indicated gains coupled with Monday's advance would put a major dent in the Dow's 603-point slide from Friday. Investors are still watching coronavirus developments as well as awaiting delayed Iowa caucus results, President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night, and the Senate impeachment trial vote Wednesday.

2. Google-parent Alphabet falls after revenue miss

Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet were falling about 3% in the premarket after the tech giant beat estimates with quarterly earnings but fell short on revenue. Alphabet broke out YouTube and cloud revenue for the first time. YouTube ads generated $15.15 billion in revenue in 2019, with $4.72 billion in the fourth quarter. Google's cloud business generated $8.92 billion in revenue in 2019, with $2.61 billion in Q4. This was the first earnings report since co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced in December they were stepping away from day-to-day operations.

3. Disney to report earnings including Disney+ launch

The new Continue Watching area in Disney+. Todd Haselton | CNBC

Disney reports fiscal first quarter earnings after the bell Tuesday. Analysts expect the media giant to deliver per-share profit of $1.46 on revenue of $20.78 billion. The Q1 results, which ended in December, include the launch of Disney's new streaming platform Disney+, which competes with platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Disney signed up 10 million subscribers on its first day. Investors will be looking for any guidance on how the coronavirus might impact earnings going forward, with Shanghai Disney temporarily closing as of late last month and many dark movie theaters in China.

4. Coronavirus deaths in China rise to 425 with over 20,000 confirmed cases

The medical staff visit occupants in a hotel accommodating isolated people in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Monday, Feb. 03, 2020. Barcroft Media | Getty Images

Chinese health officials said there were a total of 425 deaths and 20,438 confirmed cases in the country. Hong Kong's Hospital Authority told CNBC that a 39-year-old man had died in the city's first coronavirus-related death. Singapore and Thailand each reported six new cases of coronavirus Tuesday. While many countries confirm their own cases, the vast majority are still located in China. The Philippines on Sunday reported the first death outside China.

5. Democratic Iowa caucus results delayed by technical glitches

Volunteers tally votes during the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus at the Southridge Mall in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images