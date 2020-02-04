Asia stocks mixed as Wall Street rebounds amid virus fears

Stocks in Asia traded mixed on Tuesday morning as investors weigh the potential economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has killed hundreds in China so far.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.46% while the Topix index shed 0.34%. South Korea's Kospi, on the other hand, rose 0.29%.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were little changed in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up slightly.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.07% higher.

Investors will await the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision, set to be announced around 11:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

"An easing bias would not surprise at all with the RBA still well short of their inflation and unemployment goals. NAB looks for the RBA to ease at the April Board meeting when the RBA will have had time to review December quarter growth including consumer spending," David de Garis, a director and senior economist at National Australia Bank (NAB), wrote in a Tuesday note.

Investors will also likely continue to watch for developments on the ongoing virus outbreak that has dented sentiment in recent days as questions remain over its potential economic impact.