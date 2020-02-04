Wearing masks vs. washing hands: WHO on the lessons learned from the SARS epidemic

Children with face masks wash their hands before prayer at Erawan shrine, a popular spritual landmark in Bangkok on January 27, 2020.

The "most important" way to stop the spread of China's coronavirus is to wash your hands, according to the professor who headed the World Health Organization's (WHO) global response to SARS.

China's National Health Commission on Tuesday confirmed 20,438 cases of the coronavirus in the country and 425 deaths.

The outbreak of the deadly pneumonia-like virus, which is thought to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has been recognized as a global health emergency by the WHO.

As of Monday, there were thought to be nearly 200 cases of the virus in at least 23 countries outside of China.

"One of the most important ways of stopping respiratory outbreaks such as this is washing hands," David Heymann, who led WHO's infectious disease unit at the time of the SARS epidemic in 2002-2003, said at a Chatham House press briefing in London on Tuesday.

That's because "if you touch a patient, if you shake hands, if you touch a door that has a droplet on it — which could theoretically happen — then you touch your face (or) your mouth and you become infected."

"So, handwashing is the most important. And second is, people who are suspected as being patients, be very careful when you are dealing with them. Avoid face-to-face contact and wash hands when you're treating," Heymann said.

"It is very important that people understand that they can prevent themselves from being infected if they follow a few simple measures," he added.