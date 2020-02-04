Disney reports 26.5 million Disney+ subscribers

Disney said in its fiscal Q1 earnings report on Tuesday that its new streaming service, Disney+, had 26.5 million paying subscribers during the quarter. CEO Bob Iger said on the company's earnings call that, by Monday, that number had climbed to 28.6 million subscribers.
The company announced Disney+ picked up 10 million subscribers the day after it launched. This is the first subscriber update since then.
It's not clear how many of the 26.5 million of those subscribers reported during the quarter, if any, were added through free trials offered by Verizon and other partners. Disney defines a paid subscriber as "a subscriber for which we recognized subscription revenue." Customers who got Disney+ through free trials may not re-subscribe once the trial is up.
Here's a breakdown of Disney's average revenue per user for Disney+ and its other streaming services:
And here's how Disney+ stacks up against competitors:
Shares of Disney were flat after the company reported earnings.
Disney's primary rival, Netflix, announced lower-than-expected U.S. subscriber additions for the quarter in its earnings report last month, which may indicate the streaming incumbent is feeling the pressure from competitors like Disney+.
The sector will only become more competitive as the streaming wars continue to heat up. Apple's streaming service, Apple TV+, rolled out in November of last year. In the coming months, AT&T's WarnerMedia will launch HBO Max and Comcast's NBCUniversal will roll out Peacock in April.
Disney+ initially launched in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and The Netherlands. It will roll out across parts of Europe on March 24, the company said last month. It will launch in Latin America in October 2020.
Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.