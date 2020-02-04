Disney reports 26.5 million Disney+ subscribers

Disney said in its fiscal Q1 earnings report on Tuesday that its new streaming service, Disney+, had 26.5 million paying subscribers during the quarter. CEO Bob Iger said on the company's earnings call that, by Monday, that number had climbed to 28.6 million subscribers.

The company announced Disney+ picked up 10 million subscribers the day after it launched. This is the first subscriber update since then.

It's not clear how many of the 26.5 million of those subscribers reported during the quarter, if any, were added through free trials offered by Verizon and other partners. Disney defines a paid subscriber as "a subscriber for which we recognized subscription revenue." Customers who got Disney+ through free trials may not re-subscribe once the trial is up.

Here's a breakdown of Disney's average revenue per user for Disney+ and its other streaming services: