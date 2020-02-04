Disney reveals debut months for 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' 'WandaVision' and 'Mandalorian' season 2

On Tuesday Disney CEO Bob Iger shed some light on when fans will finally get to see two of its new Marvel series and the second season of "The Mandalorian" on Disney+.

During an earnings call, Iger said "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" will arrive on the service in August, "WandaVision" will appear in December and "The Mandalorian" will return in October.

The company gave Marvel fans a brief glimpse at "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "WandaVision" and 2021's "Loki" during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The company revealed Tuesday that Disney+ had grown its subscribers to 26.5 million, up from the 10 million sign-ups it had registered by Nov. 12, the day of its launch.

"We were actually heartened by the fact that after the original episodes [of "The Mandalorian"] were all made available, we really didn't see significant churn from that," Iger told Julia Boorstin on CNBC's "Closing Bell" Tuesday. "We continue to see subscriber growth from the end of the year."

As of Monday, the streaming service had reached 28.6 million paid subscribers, Iger added.