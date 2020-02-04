Elon Musk is recruiting for SpaceX: work ethic, talent, common sense needed, 'the rest we can train'

If it is your dream to work at Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, you need to have "a super hardcore work ethic, talent for building things, common sense and trustworthiness."

"The rest we can train," Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

SpaceX is hosting a career day on Thursday at the Stargate Building on Boca Chica Boulevard, Texas, Musk said.

The career day is hiring for production staff, engineers, supervisors and support personnel, according to Musk. All jobs are to work on SpaceX's Starship spacecraft, which is a fully reusable rocket system designed to take both astronauts and cargo to space — "Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond," SpaceX says.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

To be sure, working for SpaceX is not likely to be an easy gig. Musk is relentless in pushing his SpaceX team, SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell said in a 2018 TED talk.

"I noticed every time I felt like we were there...people were getting comfortable, Elon would throw something out there, and all of a sudden, we're not comfortable and we're climbing that steep slope again," Shotwell said.

Musk has also solicited talent for Tesla on Twitter recently.

Sunday, Musk recruited for Tesla's artificial intelligence team. Tesla needs an AI team to build its self-driving car technology.

Despite the highly specialized sophistication of that work, Musk said there were no educational requirements.

"A PhD is definitely not required," Musk tweeted.

I "don't care if you even graduated high school," Musk said.

