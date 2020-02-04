Skip Navigation
Airlines

Following American, United says it will suspend Hong Kong flights

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • United joined American in suspending Hong Kong flights.
  • Both carriers had already suspended mainland China flying due to coronavirus.
  • United has three daily departures to Hong Kong.
A United Airlines Boeing 777-200 aircraft
Nicolas Economou | NurPhoto | Getty Images

United Airlines on Tuesday said it will suspend Hong Kong service, days after it cut its mainland China flights as coronavirus spreads.

The Chicago-based carrier said demand had dropped for the routes. The suspension begins Feb. 8 and will last until Feb. 20 but more changes are possible. More than 20,000 cases of the coronavirus have been reported worldwide as of Tuesday. 

"We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops and make any necessary changes to our schedule," the company said in a statement. The suspension of Hong Kong follows a similar step American Airlines announced earlier Tuesday.

Dozens of international airlines are cutting or suspending their China service because of the virus.

American Airlines on Tuesday suspended its Hong Kong service, halting flights to and from Dallas/Fort Worth and Los Angeles through Feb. 20 citing a drop in demand as the coronavirus spreads.

