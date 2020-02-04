Macao requests casinos halt activity amid coronavirus outbreak, but experts say the pain is temporary

The world's most lucrative gambling destination will suspend casino operations, at the request of the government of Macao.

The special administrative region has requested gaming operations at 41 casinos cease for the next 15 days, with a possible extension depending on the severity and duration of the coronavirus outbreak.

MGM Resorts in an email to CNBC responded, "MGM will follow the government's directions in the fight against this epidemic. We are closing our casinos and gaming areas, while maintaining non-gaming facilities to support hotel guests in both of our properties. We will continue to work closely with the Macau government as the situation progresses."

Macao has also enacted a policy requiring casinos to provide local accommodations to non-resident employees (those who live in China) to protect them against contracting and potentially transmitting the virus, regardless of whether the workers are employed in construction, catering, hotels, cleaning or casinos.

Wynn Resorts issued a statement to CNBC: "Our greatest concern and our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, their families and the citizens of Macau. We believe that our goals and the goals of the Macau government during this challenging period are fully aligned. We support the Government's decision to prioritize public safety and temporarily suspend the operations of all of Macau's gaming areas, which we believe is in the best long-term interests of everyone concerned."

Macao has 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Travel to Macao has dropped nearly 80% since the coronavirus outbreak made global headlines in mid-January, when compared with Chinese New Year last year. Macao has considered closing its borders to Mainland China entirely.

Hong Kong is the primary gateway to Macao, and it's closed most of its border with the mainland but not the airport or the bridge that connects Macao to Hong Kong.