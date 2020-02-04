Sephora to open 100 stores in 2020, in bid to grow outside of the mall

Beauty retailer Sephora has big growth plans, at a time when many businesses are shutting their doors for good.

The company, owned by Louis Vuitton parent company LVMH, will open 100 stores in 2020. This marks its largest real estate expansion to date, more than doubling its store growth in 2019. And the focus, with this growth, will be on expanding outside of shopping malls.

"We love our stores in malls ... but the focus on this next 100 is more off-mall locations," Jeff Gaul, senior vice president of Real Estate and Store Development at Sephora Americas, said in an interview. "We are getting closer to where she lives and works, where she does most of her errands ... where she can pull right up and grab something."

Sephora will also be looking to grow in cities like Charlotte, North Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee — not necessarily urban markets like New York and Los Angeles, Gaul said, calling it a "hub and spoke strategy," where the so-called Sephora hubs have already been planted in major metros.

"We hope to create a network of stores to serve clients in all the needs that she has," he said. "We do not believe retail is dead. We think quite the opposite. We think it is alive and kicking."