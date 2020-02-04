Steve Mills fired as New York Knicks president

President Steve Mills of the New York Knicks before the preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 3, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The New York Knicks parted ways with team President Steve Mills on Tuesday, the team said in a press release.

"Steve and I have come to the decision that it would be best for him to leave his role as president of the New York Knicks," team owner James Dolan said in the release. "We thank Steve for his many years of service to our organization and look forward to continuing our relationship with him as part of our board."

General Manager Scott Perry will take over basketball operations until the team finds a new team president, according to the release.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Dolan is considering Toronto President Masai Ujiri to oversee New York's operations going forward.

The Knicks leadership change comes two days before the NBA's trade deadline and is the second major change for the organization this season.

Talk about Mills leaving the team had been brewing since head coach David Fizdale was fired on Dec. 6, according to Bleacher Report. Fizdale was fired after just 22 games into the 2019-20 season, where he posted just four wins.

The Knicks are 15-36 on the season.

Mills' firing was first reported by ESPN.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.