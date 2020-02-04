Stock market investors are 'piled up' in a historically failing trade, JPMorgan warns

The market is currently "piled up" in what history shows is a loss-making trade, according to one of JPMorgan's top stock pickers.

Eduardo Lecubarri, the global head of small and mid-cap equity strategy at JPMorgan, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Tuesday that the common perception is currently that in a world of low growth, hunting for companies with the potential to expand quickly is the correct strategy.

So-called "growth stocks" typically generate earnings at an accelerated rate and can often be found in the technology or pharmaceutical sectors. One prime example being Apple.

Lecubarri said picking stocks in the expectation that earnings will continue to rise and drive the firm's share price higher has actually proven to be a failed strategy for many investors.

"You look at the last 20 years of Japan, every year you bought the highest decile of expected earnings growth stocks. You lost money almost every year," said the chief strategist, adding that those who focused on European firms using the same tactic would have suffered the same fate in almost every year since 1990.

Lecubarri said the current capital allocation showed many investors were possibly making the same mistake. "So today, the market is piled up in things that in theory is where you want to be, but historically have been a very painful trade," said Lecubarri.