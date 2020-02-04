More earnings, key economic measure, first look at January jobs: 3 things to watch for Wednesday

Here are the most important things to know about Wednesday before you hit the door.

General Motors, Merck & Co., and Peloton, among others, will report quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Automaker General Motors is expected to report earnings per share of 1 cent, well below the $1.43 earned in the fourth quarter a year prior, according to FactSet. Sales are estimated to come in at $31.3 billion, compared to the $38.4 billion generated in the same quarter a year ago.

Last month, General Motors announced it will invest $3 billion for production of "a variety" of all-electric trucks and SUVs, which would rival high flying stock Tesla, which surged more than 20% on Tuesday. Shares of General Motors are down more than 12% in the past six months.

Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. to report earnings per share of $1.15 on revenue of $11.979 billion. In the same quarter a year earlier, Merck reported earnings per share of $1.04 on revenue of $10.998 billion. Shares of Merck are up about 5% in the past six months.

In its second report since going public, Peloton is expected to report a loss of 32 cents, after losing $1.29 a quarter before, according to FactSet. Shares of the exercise company are up nearly 20% since its market debut in September.