Tesla is becoming a one-stock mania

Aside from the debate about Tesla's business itself and how big it can really become in the future, there are some investor-behavior and mechanical-market factors to consider in trying to figure out it's vertical rise.

Yes, there's an entrenched short base that's getting torched, but this doesn't explain the velocity or magnitude of this move. For most of its history, the short interest as a percentage of Tesla's float has been higher than it is now. This adds fuel, but it is not the main thing.

There's over-eager retail flow, for sure. There's been a huge rush of new investors buying over $700 via Robinhood in the past day. On Monday, 12,000 Robinhood accounts bought it for the first time. It's a one-stock mania. Electronic trading systems love to interact with this retail flow. Dollar trading volume in 'TSLA' on Monday was a record for an individual stock, like triple what Apple traded and Tesla is 10% the size.

Unmoving, long-term true believer shareholders effectively withhold their shares and restrain supply: Baillie Gifford, Musk, Baron, Ark Investment Management. Incidentally, why would Ron Baron sell a share? It's driving his 30-stock concentrated fund, which charges a nice fee to investors.