Tesla shorts lost more than $5 billion in two days while Elon Musk's net worth climbs $8 billion

The very investors who bet against Tesla are helping make CEO Elon Musk very rich.

Musk owns about 19% of Tesla's stock, or 34.1 million shares. With the stock surging in two consecutive days of trading, Musk's net worth grew $4.41 billion on Monday and $3.65 billion on Tuesday – $8.1 billion in total.

Short sellers capitulating are part of the fuel for Tesla's rally. These are investors who bet against the stock by borrowing shares from an investment bank and then selling them. Short sellers hope the stock will go down, so they can buy the shares back at lower prices and return them to the investment bank, turning a profit on the difference.

But, with Tesla's stock up more than 36% in the past two days, short sellers are getting crushed. Shorts racked up mark-to-market losses of $3.1 billion on Monday and $2.58 billion on Tuesday, according to data from S3 Partners.

That's $5.7 billion in losses in two days.