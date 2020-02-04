Trump approval rating hits new high in Gallup poll, despite impeachment trial

US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a "Keep America Great" campaign rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28, 2020.

President Donald Trump's approval rating has hit the highest level of his presidency — 49% — in a Gallup poll.

Trump was boosted by increased approval among independent as well as Republican voters, according to the survey released Tuesday. The poll of 1,033 adults was conducted from Jan. 16 to 29, during Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate.

Trump's approval rating among his fellow GOP voters now stands at 94% percent, 6 points higher than registered by the last Gallup poll.

And 42% of independents approve of the job he is doing, up 3 points.

Trump's approval by Democrats fell to 7% — 3 points lower than a prior survey.

Gallup's survey found the public evenly divided at 50% on the question of whether Trump deserves to be elected to a second term in the White House in November.

The poll, which had a margin of error of 4 percentage points, comes on the heels of other public surveys that have shown Trump's popularity steadily creeping upward in recent months.