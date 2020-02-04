UK fintech firm Azimo secures backing from the EU as it anticipates 'messy' Brexit talks

The Azimo logo displayed on a smartphone. Azimo

Azimo, the U.K. money transfer start-up taking on the likes of Western Union and MoneyGram, has raised 20 million euros ($23 million) in debt financing from the European Union. The loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), which is the lending arm of the EU, will help the financial technology firm build out its payments platform and expand its presence in Poland. Azimo co-founder and Chairman Michael Kent told CNBC the company now primarily builds its technology out of the Polish city of Krakow, where it hires 130 of its 160 global staff. "We find we can get exceptional talent more usually there than anywhere else in Europe," he said in an interview. "Krakow has become a bit of a fintech hub." EU commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said the bloc "will continue to support successful companies such as Azimo to boost the European fintech sector and improve the experience of millions of customers." The EIB has previously invested in Swedish payments firm iZettle, which was snapped up by PayPal in 2018, while more recently it injected 50 million euros into taxi app Bolt.

Brexit

The investment from Europe into a U.K. company arrives just days after the country officially withdrew from the bloc. The irony isn't lost on Kent, who says he anticipates talks on future relations between the two trading partners to be "messy." U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier appeared to butt heads on Monday, with Johnson rejecting Brussels' competition and environmental rules while Barnier insisted some guarantees were required to create a "level playing field." "We are stepping into the unknown," Kent said. "It's going to be messy. You can already hear from the rhetoric that it's not going to be a friendly visiting rights and equal division of the money divorce." The London-headquartered fintech firm secured a license in the Netherlands to continue passporting its service into EU member countries, regardless of how Brexit turns out. Nevertheless, Azimo's boss said it wouldn't be quitting the U.K. anytime soon as "it's still the best tech ecosystem arguably in the world."

Founded in 2012, Azimo lets people send money to more than 200 countries, with the option to transfer funds to a bank account, cash location or mobile wallet. The firm claims to offer foreign exchange rates and fees at a fraction of the cost provided by banks.

Crowded space