Treasury yields move higher ahead of the State of the Union address

U.S. government debt prices were lower Tuesday morning, as investors monitored several events and awaited President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech.

At 2 a.m. the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.5614%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.0323%.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data boosted investor sentiment on Monday, leading to lower bond prices.