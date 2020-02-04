Skip Navigation
Treasury yields move higher ahead of the State of the Union address

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • Bond investors are waiting for the results from Iowa caucuses, which were delayed late Monday night.
  • The Democratic Party said there has been a "reporting issue."
  • President Trump is due to deliver his State of the Union speech at 9 p.m. ET.

U.S. government debt prices were lower Tuesday morning, as investors monitored several events and awaited President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech.

At 2 a.m. the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.5614%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond  was also higher at around 2.0323%.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data boosted investor sentiment on Monday, leading to lower bond prices.

Treasurys

Overall, concerns over the impact of the coronavirus seemed to have dissipated slightly. Global stock markets are seeing a rebound after last week's sell-off.

Furthermore, bond investors are waiting for the results from Iowa caucuses, which were delayed late Monday night. The Democratic Party said there has been a "reporting issue."

President Trump is due to deliver his State of the Union speech at 9 p.m. ET.

Data

On the data front, there will be factory orders at 10 a.m. E.T.

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and World Bank Group President David Malpass are due to speak at 9.30 a.m. ET.

There are no auctions scheduled.