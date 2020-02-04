Video shows Iowa caucus voter pulling support for Pete Buttigieg after learning he's married to a man

Woman who changed vote in Iowa Caucus from Pete Buttigieg to Sen. Elizabeth Warren after learning Buttigieg is gay.

An Iowa Democratic caucus voter who agreed to back Pete Buttigieg on Monday night dramatically rescinded her support after being stunned to learn what millions of people already knew about the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor — he's gay and married to another man.

The voter had been a supporter of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., before joining Buttigieg backers at the caucus site in Crestwood High School in Cresco, Iowa.

The voter then overheard some of the backers mention Buttigieg's spouse, Chasten Buttigieg, whom he married in June 2018.

"Are you saying that he has the same-sex partner? Pete?" the voter said on a video of her electoral about-face that went viral Tuesday after it was posted on Twitter by filmmaker Annabel Park.

"Are you kidding?" she said.

"Yes," replied Nikki van den Heever, who was wrangling votes for Buttigieg at the caucus. "He's married to him."

"Then I don't want anybody like that in the White House," the voter said. "So can I have my card back?"

"I never knew that," she added.

Van den Heever then told her, "The whole point of it is, though, he's a human being, right? Just like you and me, and it shouldn't really matter."

But the voter shot back, "Well, he better read the Bible."

"He does, and he says that God doesn't choose a political party," van den Heever said.

The voter cut her off, "Why does it say in the Bible that a man should marry a woman then?"

"How come this has never been brought out before?"

"I never heard it," the voter said.

Van den Heever said, "I guess what I would like you to just think deep inside and think should it matter if it's a man or if they're a woman or if they're heterosexual or homosexual if you believe in what they say."

The voter replied, "It all just went right down the toilet, that's where it all went."