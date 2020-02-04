Wendy's to launch breakfast nationwide in March

Wendy's announced Tuesday that it will start serving breakfast nationwide on March 2.

"Our crew will be hand-cracking fresh eggs on all our breakfast sandwiches and leaning into the quality ingredients that have long set Wendy's apart from the competition," Wendy's U.S. President Kurt Kane said in a statement.

The breakfast menu will include items like the Frosty-ccino, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and the Breakfast Baconator.

Fast-food chains as a whole have seen their business slow down as customers turn to healthier options or make their meals at home. Breakfast is one way to help. The NPD Group found that the early meal is the only restaurant daypart with year-over-year growth. And when it comes to breakfast, customers tend to be loyal.

Wendy's anticipates that breakfast sales will grow to at least 10% of its total daily sales.

But Wendy's will also be battling the rest of the industry for those early morning customers. McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski told analysts last week that the fast-food giant has "to win at breakfast."

McDonald's introduced two limited-time chicken breakfast sandwiches a week ago as it prepares to defend its market share of the breakfast category from the likes of Wendy's and Chick-fil-A.

Shares of the Chicago-based company, which has a market value of $166 billion, have risen 21% over the last 12 months. Wendy's stock, valued at $5.1 billion, is up 27% in the same time.

While Wendy's has failed in its past efforts to take its breakfast nationwide, the chain is investing about $20 million to support its U.S. stores in preparation for the launch.

"We're in a much different position as a brand," Wendy's CEO Todd Penegor said in a December interview.